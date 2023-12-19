Pivotal Middleweight Bout Between Jack Hermansson And Joe Pyfer Headlines At UFC APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERMANSSON vs PYFER takes place Saturday, February 10 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Octagon veteran Hermansson (23-8, fighting out of Oslo, Norway, by way of Uddevalla, Sweden) sets out with intentions of securing a statement victory. A versatile competitor, Hermansson has collected impressive wins against Chris Curtis, Edmen Shahbazyan, and Kelvin Gastelum. The Swedish-born fighter now looks to deliver a shutout performance against Pyfer.

Check Out All The Fights Announced For 2024

Pyfer (12-2, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) returns to action looking to secure the biggest win of his career over a top ranked contender in his first UFC main event. The Dana White’s Contender Series signee has entertained fans with highlight reel finishes over Abdul Razak Alhassan, Gerald Meerschaert, and Alen Amedovski. Pyfer now aims to break into the rankings by defeating Hermansson in emphatic fashion.

Tavares (20-9, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Kailua, Hawaii) looks to secure back-to-back wins. Competing in the UFC for over a decade, Tavares’ resume contains victories over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, Omari Akhmedov, and Antônio Carlos Júnior. He now aims to kick off the year with a strong performance over Rodrigues.

Brazil’s Rodrigues (14-5, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) makes his third appearance in 12 months. Rodrigues’s elite hands have aided him in knockouts against Denis Tiuliulin, Chidi Njokuani, and Julian Marquez. He now looks to deliver another jaw-dropping finish against Tavares.

Additional bouts on the card include:

For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are live and subject to change.