Pivotal Middleweight Bout Between Jack Hermansson And Joe Pyfer Headlines At UFC APEX

Announcements
UFC returns to the APEX with an action-packed bout featuring No. 10 ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson and rising star Joe Pyfer. In addition, an intriguing matchup in the 185-pound weight class sees Brad Tavares take on Gregory Rodrigues.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERMANSSON vs PYFER takes place Saturday, February 10 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
Octagon veteran Hermansson (23-8, fighting out of Oslo, Norway, by way of Uddevalla, Sweden) sets out with intentions of securing a statement victory. A versatile competitor, Hermansson has collected impressive wins against Chris Curtis, Edmen Shahbazyan, and Kelvin Gastelum. The Swedish-born fighter now looks to deliver a shutout performance against Pyfer.
Check Out All The Fights Announced For 2024
Pyfer (12-2, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) returns to action looking to secure the biggest win of his career over a top ranked contender in his first UFC main event. The Dana White’s Contender Series signee has entertained fans with highlight reel finishes over Abdul Razak Alhassan, Gerald Meerschaert, and Alen Amedovski. Pyfer now aims to break into the rankings by defeating Hermansson in emphatic fashion.
Tavares (20-9, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Kailua, Hawaii) looks to secure back-to-back wins. Competing in the UFC for over a decade, Tavares’ resume contains victories over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, Omari Akhmedov, and Antônio Carlos Júnior. He now aims to kick off the year with a strong performance over Rodrigues.
Brazil’s Rodrigues (14-5, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) makes his third appearance in 12 months. Rodrigues’s elite hands have aided him in knockouts against Denis Tiuliulin, Chidi Njokuani, and Julian Marquez. He now looks to deliver another jaw-dropping finish against Tavares.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- Michael Johnson (22-19, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.) squares off with Darrius Flowers (19-6, fighting out of Mason City, Iowa) at lightweight
- Top ranked featherweights Dan Ige (17-7, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Haleiwa, Hawaii) and Lerone Murphy (13-0-1, fighting out of Manchester, England) battle
- Middleweights Rodolfo Vieira (9-2, fighting out of Orlando, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) and Armen Petrosyan (9-2, fighting out of Yerevan, Armenia) collide
- Exciting welterweights Trevin Giles (16-5, fighting out of Houston, Tex.) and Carlos Prates (17-6, fighting out of Taubate, Sao Paulo, Brazil) meet
- Loma Lookboonmee (8-3, fighting out of Phucket, Thailand) sets her sights on fellow strawweight Bruna Brasil (9-3-1, fighting out of Guarujá, São Paulo, Brazil)
- The Ultimate Fighter season 30 finalist Zac Pauga (7-2, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) battles Bogdan Guskov (14-3, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) at light heavyweight
- Devin Clark (14-8, fighting out of Sioux Falls, S.D.) faces off with Marcin Prachnio (16-7, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland)
- Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (39-11, fighting out of Beijing, China) is determined to hand Dana White’s Contender Series prospect Hyder Amil (8-0, fighting out of San Francisco, Calif. by way of San Rafael, Calif. ) his first loss
- Exciting welterweights Max Griffin (19-10, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) and Jeremiah Wells (12-3-1, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) lock horns
- Damir Hadzovic (14-7, fighting out of Copenhagen, Denmark by way of Gorazde, Bosnia) takes on Dana White’s Contender Series signee Bolaji Oki (8-1, fighting out of Copenhagen, Denmark by way of Gorazde, Bosnia) at lighweight
- Bantamweights Daniel Marcos (19-10, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) and Aoriqileng (19-10, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) set for collision
For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are live and subject to change.
Interviews
Alexander Volkanovski Backstage Interview | UFC 2024…
Interviews