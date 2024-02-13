Pivotal Heavyweight Bout Between Jairzinho Rozenstruik And Shamil Gaziev Headlines UFC APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs. GAZIEV will take place Saturday, March 2 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT followed by the main card at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

UFC APEX VIP Experience packages are available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that includes premium seating, all-inclusive hospitality, in-seat beverage service, meet-and-greets with UFC Octagon girls and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.

Rozenstruik (13-5, fighting out of Paramaribo, Suriname) looks to kick off his 2024 campaign with another spectacular finish. A hard-hitting kickboxer, he has secured exiting KO wins against legends Junior Dos Santos, Alistair Overeem and Andrei Arlovski. Rozenstruik now aims to defend his spot in the rankings by stopping Gaziev in emphatic fashion.

Gaziev (12-0, fighting out of Kingdom of Bahrain) intends to make the most of his first UFC main event by dispatching Rozenstruik with a dominant performance. A Dana White’s Contender Series signee, he earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his KO win over Martin Buday in December. Gaziev now vies for a thrilling finish to crack the heavyweight Top 15.

Perez (24-7, fighting out of Lemore, Calif.) returns to the Octagon for the first time in almost two years looking for a statement victory. A former UFC title challenger, he holds notable finishes against Jussier Formiga, Jordan Espinosa and Jose Torres. Perez now plans to hand Mokaev his first career loss and prove that he is still one of the best flyweights in the world.

Mokaev (11-0 1NC, fighting out of Manchester, England) hopes to continue his ascent up the 125-pound ladder with an impressive victory. A talented striker and grappler, he has earned memorable submissions over Tim Elliott, Malcolm Gordon and Cody Durden. Mokaev now has his sights set on turning heads with another highlight-reel finish.

Additional bouts on the card include: