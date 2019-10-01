Pitolo Sees Reward In Moving To Welterweight

But beyond a cool nickname, Pitolo is excited to show fight fans why he’s a fighter to follow. Half of his 12 wins have come by knockout, and three more have come by submission, and he said he’s ready for wherever the fight takes him.

It’s a moment he anticipated for a long time. Even his bout on the Contender Series was not a guarantee. When he had a chance to fight on the show a couple years ago, injuries prevented it from happening, so when his second opportunity to fight on the show came up this past summer, he regained a lot of hope that he’d finally make it into the UFC.

“This is what I’ve always wanted,” Pitolo said. “This is where I want to test my mixed martial arts. This is why I’m here, to be up here with the big dogs.”

Pitolo expects his opponent, Callan Potter, to have an extra sense of urgency to get back into the win column after dropping his last contest. Plus, he did some extra preparation for his walkout and found a 3-D tour of Marvel Stadium to get a better idea of what to expect.

All in all, though, it doesn’t really matter what the circumstances are around this fight. Pitolo is just excited to show everyone what he can do in a moment that has been a long time coming.

“I’m stoked,” he said. “I’m an adrenaline junkie. I love these things.”