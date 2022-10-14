Piera Rodriguez And The Power Of Dreams

Piera Rodriguez of Venezuela poses on the scale during the UFC 273 ceremonial weigh-in at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 08, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

She’ll climb back into the APEX Octagon Saturday with the intent of creating more epic memories when she meets Sam Hughes on the prelims of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo.

“I didn't know much about Sam Hughes before this fight, but I knew she fought with my friend Vanessa [Demopoulos, now a UFC fighter] for the LFA title. But once I got a call for fighting her, of course I started looking at her and seeing where she's breakable.”

“La Fiera” has a knack for finding where her opponents are breakable. All of her finishes have come as a result of her clinical striking, but she boasts a blue belt in BJJ if the action goes to the mat. Already overwhelming to all her opponents to date, she picked up a few things in her travels from a UFC star who specializes in being overwhelming: Khamzat Chimaev.

“I went to Stockholm and I slept in the one room that was his room when he was living there…a little room inside the gym.”