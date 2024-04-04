Piera Rodriguez Feels Healthy And Reborn

“It was my first loss in my MMA career, but this is not my first loss in life,” she said. “I lost a lot of times in my life, and I think like every time I lose something or I have to go through a hard situation, it just makes me get a better version of myself because I have to push myself to develop a new thing about me. I think this loss just makes me better as a fighter.

“Now that the weight is not there anymore, it's like, ‘F***, I can enjoy my fights again.’ I can go crazy. I don't have to take care of everything. I don’t have to be so controlled. I can go a little bit more, have more fun. I think that's very important.”

She’ll absolutely need to put her best foot forward as she faces UFC veteran Cynthia Calvillo. Although Calvillo has lost her last five fights (the last two via split decision), she is still viewed as a tough challenge and has fought the best at strawweight and flyweight. Calvillo was also someone who came into the UFC as an undefeated prospect, and Rodriguez expects a gritty challenge from the 36-year-old.