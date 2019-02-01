Phoenix Fight by Fight

JIMMIE RIVERA VS. ALJAMAIN STERLING

Top 10-ranked bantamweights Jimmie Rivera and Aljamain Sterling face off in a pivotal matchup at 135 pounds in the preliminary card headliner. With a 6-1 record since joining the UFC, Rivera has proven he belongs among the elite fighters in the 135-pound division and he hopes another win will put him back into title contention in 2019. As for Sterling, he’s gone 4-1 over his past five fights, including back-to-back wins in his most recent performances. Sterling is known as a ground specialist but he’s worked tirelessly to improve his striking, so expect a high-paced fight no matter where this one takes place.

BENITO LOPEZ VS. MANNY BERMUDEZ

Expect fireworks when bantamweights Benito Lopez and Manny Bermudez meet on Sunday night in Phoenix. Following his debut on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Lopez put on a thrilling performance against Albert Morales to get his first UFC win in 2017. Now after a long layoff, Lopez is finally back in action and he’s got arguably one of the best prospects in the division opposing him as Bermudez looks to build on two submission victories since joining the UFC roster. Both fighters are also undefeated, so by the end of the night, either Lopez or Bermudez will taste defeat for the first time.

ASHLEE EVANS-SMITH VS. ANDREA LEE

As the women’s flyweight division continues to sort itself out, Ashlee Evans-Smith and Andrea Lee have a chance to make a huge statement in their fight this weekend. Evans-Smith is a former bantamweight who has found new life at 125 pounds after picking up her first flyweight win last year. Now the former college wrestler will take on a former LFA champion in Lee, who has won five fights in a row, including her UFC debut last May. As the flyweight division continues to look for new contenders, either Evans-Smith or Lee will find themselves in an advantageous position with a win going forward into 2019.

SCOTT HOLTZMAN VS. NIK LENTZ

Tennessee native and former hockey enforcer Scott Holtzman suffered through some ups and downs in the early part of his UFC career but lately he’s looked better than ever while stringing together three straight wins. To make it four in a row, Holtzman has to go through crafty veteran Nik Lentz, who has gone 4-2 since returning the lightweight division. While Lentz is best known as a grinding wrestler, he picked up a huge head kick knockout in his last fight against former title contender Gray Maynard, which proved he’s got striking to back up his grappling game.

JESSICA PENNE VS. JODIE ESQUIBEL

Former strawweight title challenger Jessica Penne might find herself in a do-or-die situation this weekend in her bout against Jodie Esquibel. Penne has dropped her last three fights in a row, with inactivity becoming her greatest opponent thanks to only one fight each year between 2015 and 2017. Now she returns after nearly two years off to face Esquibel, who is still searching for her first UFC win after falling in back-to-back fights to start her career inside the Octagon.

RENAN BARAO VS. LUKE SANDERS

Former bantamweight champion Renan Barao has suffered through the toughest run of his career in recent years, amassing a 1-5 record over his past six fights while bouncing back and forth between featherweight and bantamweight. To stave off a fourth straight defeat, Barao has to right his ship and take out Luke Sanders, who has also struggled to find consistency in his UFC career. Sanders was undefeated through his first 11 fights but he’s now gone just 1-3 in his past four appearances and he has to know a win here is paramount as he looks to climb into the contender’s race at 135 pounds.

ALEXANDRA ALBU VS. EMILY WHITMIRE

Russian prospect Alexandra Albu is still very young in her career but thus far she’s looked like she definitely belongs in the UFC’s strawweight division. Albu is a perfect 7-0 overall, including a unanimous decision win over Kailin Curran in her first UFC fight. Albu faces former Ultimate Fighter competitor Emily Whitmire, who previously fought at 125 pounds but now calls the strawweight division her home. The move down in weight paid off last July when she got her first win in the UFC and now she’ll go for two in a row while facing Albu this weekend.