Phillip Hawes' Unexpected but Inevitable Path to the UFC

Phillip Hawes’ first UFC win only took 18 seconds,

but it seemed like it was a lifetime to get to that point for the New Jersey native, who made his way to Fight Island on Abu Dhabi to stop Jacob Malkoun in emphatic fashion.

“It was an amazing experience, and I couldn’t have imagined a better debut,” said Hawes, who may be in the minority with that statement about his first trip to the Octagon. Simply put, this was expected from the 32-year-old middleweight almost from the time he first put on the gloves professionally in 2014.

Back then, he was the fighter most likely to succeed, a standout wrestler in junior college and for Division I Iowa State who had the athleticism and hands to be a natural in mixed martial arts. All he needed was a chance and he was going to knock it out of the park.

But then MMA’s Theater of the Unexpected reared its head.

