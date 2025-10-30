Phil Rowe | Tired of Fighting Himself

Once he found the words — but still occasionally strumming the table with his long fingers — he began by explaining that he and his family have been going through some things, his mother having been diagnosed with and fighting a battle against cancer. As he shifted to speaking about the fight, where he seemingly couldn’t get out of first gear until he shifted and put Loosa away, the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate acknowledged that those first two rounds are emblematic of a battle he’s been fighting with himself throughout his career.

“It’s hard, man; that’s always the battle,” Rowe began when asked about the moment and his admission that he’s often stuck in his own head, limiting himself when he’s inside the Octagon on Wednesday, a few days ahead of his return to action against Seokhyeon Ko at the UFC APEX.

“I just try to be steadfast. I just try to keep Christ at my core. I try to be as accessible for Him as he needs me to be. I’m not perfect — I fall short every day — but I just try to think of Him whenever I’m thinking of something bad. We’ve got 10,000 thoughts in our head a day, and a lot of those thoughts are negative thoughts and doubt, but if you can think about the good — I think Paul was saying, ‘When you think about Christ, you think about things that are good, that are noble, that are pure, that are just, that are true,’ and it keeps me grounded, but it’s a constant battle, man.