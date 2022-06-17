Phil Hawes Believes Time Will Show He's The Best

“I think he’s going to bring it. I think he’s a tough wrestler, but I’m a tough wrestler, too,” Hawes said. “I don’t think he has fought anyone of my wrestling caliber. You know what I do, I put people in body bags. I’m looking for the knockout, I’m not looking for the wrestling. We’re probably going to wrestle a little bit, but I’m ready for it, I’m excited for it.”

Two years into his UFC career, Hawes has racked up a record of 3-1. He knows that this is only the beginning of what is to come for his time in the Octagon. The 33-year-old has already noticed changes in himself since his first fight in the UFC, and there’s always more room to grow.

“As a fighter, I’ve grown so much,” Hawes said. “It’s hard not to grow in the UFC, and if you don’t grow, you’re probably going to get beat up. I’ve grown with experience. Experience in my confidence and belief in my skills.”

Hawes is eager to make his climb up the middleweight division, fighting the best athletes in the world. This weekend is just another test to showcase his skills and talent.

“There’s a lot of talent in the division, but I feel like I’m the best. I feel like I’m ahead of everyone. Only time will tell.”