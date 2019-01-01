Pettis' Focus Locked In On The Right Things

While winning on Saturday night was always the ultimate goal, successfully making weight on Friday was often the greater focus, especially during his rough two-fight visit to the featherweight ranks, where he came in over the 145-pound championship limit for his interim title fight against Max Holloway at UFC 206, which proved to be his last appearance in the division.

A super-strict diet and extensive roadwork left him run down and forced him to shift the way he approached other elements of training camp.

“I stopped trying to win rounds in sparring because I was saving myself for the fight,” said Pettis, reflecting on the differences between readying to fight at lightweight and competing in the welterweight division, as he’ll do again this weekend when he takes on Nate Diaz in the co-main event of UFC 241 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. “I would think ‘I’m 165 pounds, I’m fragile,’ so I would get my rounds in, but not win the rounds.

“Now that I’m training at 185 pounds like I was this whole camp, I’m winning rounds and I’m lifting every day,” he added. “I was lifting Monday of this week and I’m two pounds over right now. My confidence is coming from my training camp and the kind of shape I’m in right now.”