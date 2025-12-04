Petr Yan’s Chance To Rewrite The Story

Since dropping back-to-back defeats to start his UFC career, Dvalishvili has won 14 straight, with each victory seemingly more impressive than the last. Having watched all those bouts and spent 25 minutes of his own with Dvalishvili inside the Octagon, Yan believes he has the solution to stopping “The Machine.”

“A lot of people make the same mistake,” Yan said. “I think I even made the same mistake. They wait for him to work. They give him room to work instead of implementing their own gameplan. I think the way to beat him is to go first and not let him work.”

Get Ready For UFC 323 With Our Breakdown Of Every Fight

While on paper, Yan’s loss to Dvalishvili in March 2023 was the most lopsided defeat of his career, there were positives to take away from that performance. Merab attempted an unprecedented number of takedowns — 49, to be exact — but secured only 11. Yan will need to limit that number even more this time, but stopping 38 while dealing with that unrelenting pressure is commendable in itself.

But, to Yan’s point, it’s not just about stuffing takedowns. He needs to reduce the attempts altogether and press forward from the opening bell, maintaining that pace across all 25 minutes to prevent Dvalishvili from reaching his usual late-round rhythm.