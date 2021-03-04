Petr Yan: Unfazed And Focused On Pure Dominance

But there is something about trash talking and about competing in the Octagon that brings out a different side of him. That’s when “No Mercy” lives up to his moniker.

On Saturday, Yan will look to successfully defend to his title at UFC 259. Standing across from him will be Aljamain Sterling, who earned a title shot after an impressive run through the stacked bantamweight division. With the “Funk Master” set firmly in his sights, Yan has welcomed any and all opportunities to verbally spar with his opponent.

And when you bring up trash talking, the bantamweight king cracks a sly smile.

“As you can see, I’m smiling,” Yan told UFC.com during his media availability in the UFC APEX. “Rivalries begin not only in the Octagon; it starts way before, but we also have to fight and I have some certain feelings toward my opponents.”

That doesn’t mean that Yan doesn’t respect Sterling or that he doesn’t see Sterling’s skillset as dangerous. Despite the hostility that we’ve seen between the two on social media, Yan set the record straight at the UFC 259 pre-fight press conference.