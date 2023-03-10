Petr Yan Ready To Punish

Prior to his initial encounter with Sterling, the 30-year-old Russian had lost just once in his professional career — again by split decision — in a clash with Magomed Magomedov, but he was able to avenge the defeat 13 months later and embark on the run of success that not only carried him into the UFC, but to the top of the division, as well.

Now, the fighter who registered 15 wins in his first 16 appearances has earned just a solitary victory over his last four fights and finds himself in the midst of the first losing streak of his career, even if it’s the shortest streak possible.

FREE FIGHT: Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen

Losses can weigh on a fighter, lingering in their mind, causing them to question where mistakes were made or what went wrong in a particular fight or individual moment in each bout that swung the result the other way. It can be doubly challenging when you walked to the center of the Octagon, confident you had done enough to get your hand raised, only to hear Bruce Buffer bellow out your opponent’s name instead.

Some competitors dwell on setbacks, are driven by setbacks, and never quite get over the frustrating moments when things didn’t go their way.