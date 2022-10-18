Petr Yan Is Chasing Bantamweight Gold

Was Yan as surprised as they were that O’Malley took the fight?

“Listen, it's not Sean who took this fight,” said Yan through a translator. “It was me who accepted the fight since everyone in the Top 5 were busy. I didn't want to have a long layoff because I wanted to return to the title picture as soon as possible. It's a big opportunity for Sean that the number one contender took the fight with him, so he is lucky that everything worked out that way.”

Most wouldn’t describe facing 15 minutes in the Octagon with someone nicknamed “No Mercy” as lucky, but it’s obvious that no matter who jumped first to sign the contract, O’Malley is confident that he has the goods to not just hang with Yan for three rounds, but to beat him. Yan doesn’t necessarily agree with that line of thinking.

“I understand that he is a popular fighter that the UFC is banking on,” said Yan of O’Malley. “He definitely has some skills, but I believe I'm better than him in all aspects.”