Petr Yan Is A Man Reborn

His latest outing provided more of the same. With his back against the wall and on a three-fight, two-year losing skid, Yan thwarted Song Yadong at UFC 299 and re-establish himself in the bantamweight title picture.

Getting gold wrapped around his waist is of paramount importance, and he sees a simple distinguishing factor between his initial run to the top of the division compared with what he hopes is his next run.

Order UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

“I believe I matured,” Yan told UFC.com. “Mentally, I’m on a different level now. It’s going to be a more serious approach now.”

The mental transformation is all well and good, but Yan has always just needed results. Even during his stretch from March 2021 to March 2024, one could argue he only lost one fight. Yes, he got infamously got disqualified in his first title defense against Aljamain Sterling, but it was inarguable that he was leading the dance. One could also conceivably argue — and Yan is of this belief as well — that he should’ve gotten the nod on the scorecards against Sterling in the rematch, as well as against Sean O’Malley at UFC 280.