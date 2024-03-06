Petr Yan Has No Mercy

It did, not just from a mental standpoint, but a physical one, as the Russian powerhouse healed up some nagging injuries that had plagued him. And when he got the green light to go full blast in training, he returned with a vengeance, with the result being a rescheduled bout with Song Yadong that opens the UFC 299 main card in Miami this Saturday.

How To Watch UFC 299 In Your Country

“I had to take time off to address my old injuries that I’ve been ignoring in past camps,” said Yan. “Right now, I feel recharged and motivated to come back.”

Motivation is one thing; for the 31-year-old, his return is about righting some perceived wrongs that have taken place over the last couple years, from his controversial pair of title fights with Aljamain Sterling to a razor-thin loss to current 135-pound champ Sean O’Malley. So the first order of business is regaining the title, and to make his case a strong one, he’s on the same card headlined by O’Malley’s first title defense against Marlon Vera.