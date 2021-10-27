Petr Yan Gets His Shot At Redemption

On Saturday night, he gets that opportunity, at least in part, as he squares off with Cory Sandhagen in a clash for the interim bantamweight strap, after current champ Aljamain Sterling was not cleared to compete this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

“I wasn't surprised he was unable to compete,” Yan said of Sterling, who had neck surgery following their clash in March, where the Russian lost the title by disqualification after blasting the American challenger with an illegal knee late in the fourth round.

How To Watch UFC 267 In Your Country

It was a controversial and disappointing end to an engaging fight that started one way and shifted in the other direction midway through the contest.

Sterling came out hot, taking the fight to Yan and putting the champion on his heels. He threw more, landed more, and mixed in his grappling, getting out to an early lead through the first couple rounds.

But as he’s done throughout his UFC tenure, Yan got stronger as the fight progressed and began grabbing the momentum in the middle stanza. His volume increased, he took Sterling down three times and thwarted the challenger’s attempts to wrestle, looking every bit the part of the marauding, dominant champion walking down the fading challenger.