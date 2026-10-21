Petr Yan Is Chasing A Title Fight Hat-Trick In Abu Dhabi

After battling his way back to the top of the bantamweight division, Petr Yan returns to a happy hunting ground as he looks to cement his status as the world’s best at 135 pounds.
Yan captured the undisputed 135-pound crown in 2020 when he stopped UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo in the fifth round in Abu Dhabi to capture the vacant title at UFC 251.
UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET
Now, six years later, Yan is back in the United Arab Emirates and determined to underscore his champion status.
On Saturday, October 24, Yan will put the undisputed bantamweight title on the line when he rematches the man he defeated to win the belt, Merab Dvalishvili, as the pair meet for the third fight of their trilogy with bragging rights, and the UFC belt, on the line.
It’ll be the fifth time Yan has competed in Abu Dhabi, and with Yan winning belts in two of his previous four appearances in the UAE, it’s no surprise that he’s pleased to be fighting there once again.
“I’m really happy to be here once again,” Yan told UFC.com this week.
“I really like the atmosphere here. I enjoyed it the three, the four times that I fought here already. It feels right at home. I like the atmosphere. I like coming back here, and I think that our winning streak here on the island will continue now.”
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Yan’s first meeting with Dvalishvili came back in March 2023 when the pair met in the main event of a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas.
That night, Yan was shut out on the scorecards as Dvalishvili dominated all five rounds to claim scores of 50-45 from all three judges.
That defeat saw Yan go back to the drawing board and, a year later, he defeated Song Yadong at UFC 299. It sparked a winning run that took him through former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and ranked contender Marcus McGhee before he met Dvalishvili again at UFC 323.
By then, the Georgian had captured the 135-pound title, and had already defended the championship on three successive occasions as he built a reputation as one of the UFC’s most dominant champions.
The dominant nature of Dvalishvili’s win over Yan ensured the Russian was the underdog heading into the rematch, but Yan arrived in Las Vegas pin-sharp and on top form as he produced one of the best title-winning performances in recent memory to outpoint “The Machine” and finally reclaim the undisputed crown.
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“I mean, it's been a little bit of time since then, so I've cooled off a little from the emotions from that time,” he said.
“But altogether, it was a great fight. It was wonderful to actually do the job, to do the task that was put together in camp with my coach, and I feel really good about it.”
The fight showed that Yan had found the blueprint to victory where several others had failed, and Yan said the frustrating experience of being dominated in the first fight helped give him all the information he needed to turn the tables in the rematch.
Now, with a dominant performance of his own to add to his knowledge base, Yan is ready to level up his performance again – and maybe even showcase some new weapons in his arsenal – as they meet for a third time.
“We definitely have enough information downloaded from the time that we spent together in the Octagon,” he said.
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“But the second victory obviously was very dominant. I figured him out, and I'm gonna do whatever I can this time to bring the same type of victory and even open new layers that you haven't seen yet.”
In his title wins against Aldo and Dvalishvili, Yan showcased his well-rounded MMA skills in memorable performances that stand the test of time as some of the great title-winning displays in UFC history. Now he has the task of eclipsing those displays in a bid to defend the belt.
As the champion of arguably the most talent-rich division in the UFC, Yan knows that he has to stay at the top of his game to maintain his spot at the bantamweight summit.
“You know, it's just real hard work,” he said. “Hard work outside of the cage, hard work in the gym to show that I'm able to stick at the top of this division for such a long time. It’s just proof of the hard work that I do outside of the Octagon.”
A second straight win over Dvalishvili at UFC 333 this weekend would lock Yan in place as the world’s premier bantamweight. And in the time-honored tradition of a fighting champion, “No Mercy” said that if he defeats Dvalishvili, he’ll be ready for whoever the UFC deems the most worthy to step up and challenge him for the title next time around.
“I'm happy for the UFC to pick the next opponent – this is something that I've always done,” he said.
“I welcome everybody who they put in front of me, so I trust the organization. I trust the UFC to put the next challenger in front of me. I'll be happy to [face] them.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.