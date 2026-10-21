Petr Yan Is Chasing A Title Fight Hat-Trick In Abu Dhabi

Yan captured the undisputed 135-pound crown in 2020 when he stopped UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo in the fifth round in Abu Dhabi to capture the vacant title at UFC 251.

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Now, six years later, Yan is back in the United Arab Emirates and determined to underscore his champion status.

On Saturday, October 24, Yan will put the undisputed bantamweight title on the line when he rematches the man he defeated to win the belt, Merab Dvalishvili, as the pair meet for the third fight of their trilogy with bragging rights, and the UFC belt, on the line.

It’ll be the fifth time Yan has competed in Abu Dhabi, and with Yan winning belts in two of his previous four appearances in the UAE, it’s no surprise that he’s pleased to be fighting there once again.