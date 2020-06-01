Petr Yan Attempting To Make History

“It’s been a crazy two years, everything was happening very fast,” said Yan, reflecting on his road to fighting for championship gold. “I managed to fight five times in the first year.

“It wasn’t easy, but since I signed to UFC, I always said that my goal is to win the belt.”

Yan’s arrival was highly anticipated, as the Russian had established himself as one of the top bantamweights competing outside the UFC and was wildly entertaining during his run of appearances with ACB, highlighted by his two-fight battle with Magomed Magomedov.

His debut against Teruto Ishihara in June 2018 showed that the advanced buzz was justified, as Yan confidently marched forward from the outset, taking the fight to the Japanese cult favorite before putting him away along the fence three-and-a-half minutes into the opening round.

His stock has continued to rise with each successive victory, as have his displays of moxie and charisma, though Yan himself thinks otherwise.

“I don’t think that I had any filter — I was speaking my mind and being myself all the time,” he countered when asked about showing more personality and swagger recently. “The difference is that more people have started paying attention, recently.

“People who followed my career from the beginning know that is the way I am and will always be.”

Given his performances, it’s been impossible for increasing numbers of people not to pay closer attention to the streaking 27-year-old, who carries a 14-1 record into his clash with Aldo in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

He followed his debut victory over Ishihara with a wins over Jinsoo Son and Douglas Silva de Andrade, both quality opponents who simply could not match Yan’s output, intensity, and sharpness inside the cage.

More people started to take note when he walked down and cornered divisional stalwart John Dodson in February of last year, recognizing how difficult it can be to box in and box up the frenetic fighter from New Mexico. Others began buying into the hype when he did the same to Jimmie Rivera, a Top 10 staple who won his first five fights in the UFC and had only previously lost to elite competition.