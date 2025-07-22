PETR YAN AIMING TO SECURE CHAMPIONSHIP OPPORTUNITY

The first loss in the sequence came by disqualification and cost him the bantamweight title, with his lone triumph following a few months later, when he claimed the interim title by defeating Cory Sandhagen. That win set up a rematch with Aljamain Sterling to determine who would reign as the undisputed champion of the 135-pound weight class, with the “FunkMaster” landing on the favorable side of a split decision verdict.

A similar result followed six months later, as Yan again fell on the wrong side of a split decision result in his competitive clash with “Suga” Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 before he ran afoul of Merab Dvalishvili, losing all five rounds of their main event clash as the Georgian continued his march towards the top of the division.

GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC Abu Dhabi | UFC 319

“Me, personally, I don’t think I had three losses,” Yan said via translator on Monday when asked about the rough patch ahead of his bout this weekend in Abu Dhabi against Marcus McGhee. “I beat Sean O’Malley, decisively. I had a close fight with Aljamain Sterling that I think that I won, and the only fight I lost was against Merab, and I had reasons for a performance like that.

“So, myself, I never thought that I had three losses.”