Petr Yan: A Class Of His Own

Instead of rattling off successful title defenses and distancing himself from the chasing pack, the Russian’s year was defined by an illegal knee, a delayed rematch, and an interim title win that served as a partial glimpse of what could have been, and may still be in the cards, for the year ahead.

A month before Yan claimed the vacant bantamweight title with his victory over Aldo, Aljamain Sterling established himself as the No. 1 contender with a first-round submission win over Cory Sandhagen. Long projected to be a potential title challenger, the 88-second submission finish pushed Sterling’s winning streak to five and set up a showdown with the new champion.

Initially slated to take place in December 2020, it was bumped from the UFC 256 pay-per-view and rescheduled for UFC 259 in March, the first of three championship bouts positioned one after the other to close out the biggest card of the first quarter.

The Best Of 2021

Sterling started well, racing to the center of the Octagon and burying a kick to the body from the southpaw stance right out of the gate. He worked quickly, stayed in Yan’s face, touching him with kicks and punches and knees, making the champion think about level changes while taking the fight to the champion.

Yan sat the challenger down with a clean right hand just after the midway point of the opening stanza, and never seemed bothered by Sterling’s aggressive approach; he just stuck to his game plan, landed when it counted, and chipped away at the eager challenger.