So now metal detectors will be needed at the UFC Apex?

“He's gonna have to have something in his waist to get me,” laughs Barrett, who is in a good place heading into this pivotal matchup with Hooper. What’s even better is that after having to tell his harrowing backstory over and over in the lead-up to his fights in the Contender Series and against Zalal, the focus now is on what’s happening in the Octagon and in the future, not on the past.

“It allows me to focus on what's more important and what's most relevant,” said Barrett. “Granted, when I was talking about that, it was still something that I was actively overcoming in regard to depression and getting my life back together and moving full stride forward. But one other thing it gave me was the ability to not desensitize myself to it, but to come to better terms with what had happened and be able to speak about it without allowing it to pull on me so emotionally. It's a double-edged sword in that respect, but I love the fact that we're talking about how I'm gonna destroy Chase Hooper and rip his head off and not about how I had to battle back from depression to get here.”

Now all Barrett has to deal with is a Saturday fistfight and the still ominous COVID-19 pandemic. It hasn’t been easy for the New Englander to adjust to the new normal when it comes to training, and he was open about it in the lead-up to the Zalal fight, but for his second fight since the coronavirus hit, he’s settled in and finding the way to prepare himself in the best way possible for his second walk.

“I would say that what I'm doing now is very much similar to what I was doing before and now this just seems much more regular,” he said. “With all the schools having capacity limits on classes, I've taken myself out of that rotation, also to help with the possibility of contracting anything, God forbid. But I'm still sticking with the small groups on the off-hours, where I train with a good, trusted crew of people that are giving me the looks I need to excel. I would love to be mixing it up in classes with 10 to 15 people, but I want to make sure other paying members of the gyms are getting enough time and I'm not hogging one of those spaces if I can get all my work in on the off hours.”