Pete Barrett Came Back From The Brink

Steve Garcia was lined up as his opponent, but when Garcia withdrew from the bout, Zalal stepped in. It doesn’t matter at this point for Somerville’s Barrett. He’s getting to fight, and the name doesn’t matter, nor do the circumstances of still being in a COVID-19 universe. Not that it’s been easy.

“I do believe everything happens for a reason, and sometimes it's harder to see in real time, but I think that it was good to have the ability to slow down for some introspection, to have an 'oh s**t, come to Jesus' moment when I was kinda freaking out about the last fight,” said Barrett. “I feel like I broke under that pressure and I wasn't in a great place mentally. I would have gone out and fought if I had to, but I'm happier that we're getting a new version of me in August. And in the last two, three months, I've really been able to focus on my students, the people that I work with, which has given me an opportunity to really dig into this fight - practicing what I preach, seeing how I'm teaching it, is that how I really do it? It gives me an opportunity to break my kicks down, break my punches down, break my technique down and see how everything should be going versus how everything is going.”

He also has a good example for how to succeed in these vastly different times in the form of fellow New Englander Calvin Kattar, who has won twice since the pandemic hit, beating Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige to continue his rise up the 145pound ladder. He even headlined on Fight Island on July 15, something Barrett sees as a historic touchstone for all who competed there last month.

“I am so happy for that kid,” said Barrett. “He's been busting his ass for the last 10-15 years to get there, and now he's the main event on Yas Island. No matter what I do in the next five years of my life, there may never be another fight on Yas Island. If that's the case, there's only gonna be a few people to ever headline that venue. I would have loved to have been a part of that, but I'm super happy for the guys that got to do it.