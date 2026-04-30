Perth | The New MMA Hot Bed In Australia

The city is churning out prospects in that time as well. The evidence is in the headliner as Perth’s own Jack Della Maddalena headlines the event, the first Western Australian to do so. The former champion isn’t alone in his hometown show, however. Former flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg returns, hoping to cultivate some momentum when he faces Tim Elliott, and the red-hot Quillan Salkilld gets his toughest test to date as he takes on perennial contender Beneil Dariush in the co-main event.

Watch This And Every UFC Event On Paramount+

Once best-known as the world’s most isolated major city, Perth is becoming something of an MMA hot-bed, so before the action returns to RAC Arena for a rare Saturday night event Down Under, take a deeper dive into the men who make a hometown walk on May 2.