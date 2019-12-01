Perry Has Sights On New Adventure In QUINTET Ultra

The welterweight wild man was one of the first men to jump on to Team UFC’s roster for QUINTET Ultra. But as it turned out, the UFC came calling and Mike Perry had to take care of his day job and face Geoff Neal this Saturday at UFC 245.

But why would a man with zero submission victories in his pro MMA career pursue a spot in the biggest grappling event of all-time? The short answer, it’s Mike Perry. And while it may come off as a novelty or an attention grab, Perry says he’s a competitor above all else.

“If anybody offers me anything, I’ll be thinking about it,” Perry explained. “I was thinking, if I can’t get this fight taken care of, I would love to do this, and if I would think about competing at all, it’s going to be serious.”