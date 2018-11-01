Perez Wants The Top 10 Ranking

Being slated to compete on one of the biggest fight cards of the year and fighting in Las Vegas for the first time were crucial positive steps for Perez, who won the bantamweight competition on the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America, but remained someone anonymous in the growing sea of talent climbing the ranks in the 135-pound weight class, despite his extended run of success.

But shortly after the bout with Song was announced, the 21-year-old rising star was forced to withdraw from the contest and was replaced by Cody Stamann. Two months later at T-Mobile Arena, the American wrestler was able to grind out a decision win, halting Perez’ extended run of success.

“I believe I needed to put more pressure on him during the fight and be more active with my striking,” said Perez, reflecting on his loss to Stamann. “I needed to have more confidence in my wrestling and to use all the weapons I have in order to get the victory.

“I didn’t feel a lot of pressure, just the normal pressure,” he said when asked if the burden of a seven-fight unbeaten streak and his first trip into the spotlight impacted his performance at UFC 235. “And I like having pressure on me because I use that pressure to motivate me to work hard.”

Not that motivation has been in short supply or anything.