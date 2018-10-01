Perez' Goal Unchanged Regardless of Division

Instead, Perez was in Nashville, helping get his teammate Marlon “Chito” Vera ready for his bout against Frankie Saenz.

Now that’s a good teammate and friend.

“Thank you, I try,” laughs Perez, who didn’t hesitate to break camp early to finish up in Tennessee with Vera and the rest of the Team Oyama squad.

“My head coach is out here, my teammates are out here, so why not come out here and train as well,” he said. “I might as well come out and get some work in and get adjusted to the time change and everything a week early.”

That’s the attitude of an old pro, and with 26 fights under his belt, Perez does fit that description, even though he only turned 27 on March 21. But even though he’s probably seen it all since his debut in 2011, he doesn’t feel that way about life as a prizefighter.

“There’s always people evolving and coming up with new techniques and stuff, so I haven’t seen it all,” he said. “I just worry about myself, and there’s still so much to see in the sport. But I did turn pro when I was young and I’ve been around the game for a long time. I’ve seen the older generation of fighters come through, and then some of these newer guys come through. I’ve been through two of the stages of MMA.”