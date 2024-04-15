The Bigger Picture | UFC 300

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The champion is now 7-1 in the UFC, having won gold in two divisions and each of his last five wins coming against individuals that held championship gold at one point or another, and he’s done it all in less than three years. Everyone can be beaten and we’ve already seen Pereira stopped inside the Octagon, but he looks like an even more domineering force now that he’s competing in the 205-pound weight class and he has a real opportunity to lord over this division long term, if he so chooses.

But he could also venture up to heavyweight and seek to become the first person to win UFC gold in three weight classes. He has the size and frame for it — he’s an inch shorter in both height and reach than interim champ Tom Aspinall — and there is no reason to believe his thunderous power won’t translate up a division.

Whether he embarks on a quest to defend his title or chases after another one, what Pereira has done to this point in his UFC career is unprecedented and seeing how the next chapter unfolds is going to be thrilling to watch.

A Fight in Four Parts