People Are Rightfully Taking Notice Of Payton Talbott

“Every time I go out now, I get recognized, so that’s kind of new,” begins the 25-year-old bantamweight prospect, who faces off with Yanis Ghemmouri on the UFC 303 prelims on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. “I used to walk around the city with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder, back when I was an amateur and earlier on, so it’s much different now having people already know me, like ‘Oh my God, that’s Payton Talbott; no way we’re in the same building!’

Order UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

‘I’m just like, ‘We were probably in the same building two years ago and nobody gave a f***,’” he added, smiling and shaking his head. “It’s cool, but I’m trying to stay pure with why I got into the sport and not get fixated on that.”

Random people in his hometown of Reno, Nevada aren’t the only ones that have been taking notice of Talbott and been excited to be in his presence.

A few weeks ago, the promising undefeated fighter got to skate with Tony Hawk, who approved of Talbott’s falling technique when a speed wobble sent him sliding face-first across the terrain in the skateboarding legend’s warehouse.