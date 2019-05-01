Pennington Has Rediscovered Her Passion

Just days away from her long-awaited rematch with Holly Holm at UFC 246, Raquel Pennington sounds like a cross between a kid eagerly anticipating the arrival of Christmas morning and someone who knows a really big secret and can’t wait to share it with the world.

It’s not the standard vibe you become familiar with speaking to competitors anywhere from a couple days to a couple weeks out from a fight, where they’re happy with their preparation and confident in their skills, but aware that there are countless other variables that still have to be considered standing between them and victory.

It’s not that Pennington is dismissive of Holm, either, knowing full well that the former bantamweight champion enters off a loss, motivated to get back into the win column and silence the doubters who are questioning her future in the sport. They’ve shared the Octagon before, at UFC 184, with Holm landing on the happy side of a split decision verdict in her promotional debut, and nearly five years later, Pennington knows this weekend’s rematch is going to be even tougher.

“There is so much motivation behind this one,” she adds, the genuine anticipation apparent in her voice.

A big part of the reason for Pennington’s excitement is her split decision win over Irene Aldana in July, which may sound curious to anyone who watched the back-and-forth affair.