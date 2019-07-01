Pena: "Fighting Makes Me Feel Alive"

So out went the call to the UFC, but there was nothing available on the schedule at the moment. No problem.

“I said, ‘Well, I'm ready to go, so if anything falls through, just let me know,’” Pena recalled. “And two days later, something fell through, so it ended up being perfect.”

That something was the UFC Sacramento fight between Sara McMann and Nicco Montano. And when McMann was forced out due to injury, Pena got the call, and despite having just a few weeks to prepare, she was all-in. In fact, the short notice may have been a blessing in disguise.

“I think in the past, dwelling on a fight for three months is a lot for me where you're just thinking about it non-stop and it’s constantly on the brain,” she said. “The fight never leaves you. In this case, I feel like I don't have as much pressure. I don't have all this time to be selfish for three months and chop off everybody's head. (Laughs) It's more like you've got three weeks and you've just gotta get it done and make it work. That's been a positive benefit for me because in the past, I lose sleep for three months just thinking about it, and in this case, I've been sleeping like a baby. So I'm actually real happy about the fact that I haven't got to dwell on it for three months.”

But is baby Isabella, who will be 18 months old later this month, sleeping like a baby?