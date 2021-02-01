Pedro Munhoz Thrilled For Second Crack At Jimmie Rivera

He was in Edgar’s grill for five rounds, giving it everything he could. The bout would go to Edgar by a razor close split decision, and even though the effort wasn’t enough to get his hand raised, the Brazilian bantamweight contender won’t let the result deter him from the task at hand.

“Against Frankie I was proud of my performance. I was in his face for 25 minutes and that’s just who I am; I bring the fight,” Munhoz told UFC.com. “I’m not focused on where a fight can try to get me, I learned that with the Frankie fight. I cannot be attached to the outcome of a fight; I just have to get in there and have fun and be me.”

With Munhoz switching his mission from the outcome of the fight to enjoying the fight, he believes he has reached a new level. He felt it during his training at American Top Team and he cannot wait to feel it when he fights Jimmie Rivera at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane.