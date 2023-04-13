Pedro Munhoz: “I’m The Guy Who Pushes The Pace”

Pedro Munhoz is no stranger to the unpredictability of the fight game.
That’s why the longtime bantamweight contender wasn’t too disappointed with the situation he found himself in after his no contest bout with Sean O’Malley last summer. Munhoz suffered a scratch on his eye from an accidental eye poke and jumped right into recovery and focusing on getting healthy.
Shaking off a tough result in such a big moment might seem like a difficult thing to do, but after nearly a decade of UFC fights, Munhoz won’t stew over one fight.
“It was unfortunate,” Munhoz told UFC.com. “It was a really fun fight. Sean is a very strategic and good fighter, and I was able to capitalize in every single moment in the fight. And everyone saw the eye poke, it was very bad and aggravated [my eye] so I couldn’t see a thing.”
So, it was on to the next for the 36-year-old American Top Team fighter. With the eye fully recovered, Munhoz jumped right into finding a new fight and the goal of putting a new string of wins together.
That opportunity materialized in the form of a highly anticipated bout with Chris Gutierrez at UFC Kansas City. Just the type of fight Munhoz loves.
“I’m excited to fight the high-caliber fighters out there and he’s definitely one of them,” Munhoz said. “I’m excited to fight Chris; he’s an up-and-coming fighter. He’s very smart and strategic, he’s good at what he’s doing and is well-rounded.”
Gutierrez is on the rise, entering UFC Kansas City on an eight-fight unbeaten streak. His last two victories have been by emphatic knockout, including a beautiful flying knee KO of Frankie Edgar at Madison Square Garden last year.
Those performances by “El Guapo” earned the respect of Munhoz, and he’s expecting one heck of a battle when the two tangle at the T-Mobile Center this weekend.
“It’s an exciting match. I think I’m an exciting match for everyone. I’m the guy who always pushes the pace and is the aggressor, the one that tries to finish. So, it makes a lot of fights very exciting,” Munhoz said. “I’m a pressure fighter; I’m not afraid to fight and I go for finishes.”
Leaving Kansas City with a win is crucial for Munhoz, who has only earned one victory in his last six bouts. If you take that information without looking at who he’s fought or without watching those fights, you might think that Munhoz is on an epic slide.
But, at second glance, all four of his defeats have come in close fights against former or current UFC champions. Two of those losses won Fight of the Night bonuses, and when you add in the no contest against O’Malley, it’s abundantly clear that Munhoz still has the goods to compete with the best at bantamweight.
The division is booming thanks to the return of former champ Henry Cejudo, who is returning to the Octagon to face champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. His return sets the spotlight on the 135-pound division and creates an opportunity for Munhoz to recapture his spot at the top.
All he has to do is show up, put the pressure on Gutierrez and break him.
Simple enough, right?
“It’s a big fight and it’s going to add a lot to my experience,” Munhoz said. “We will see what the next steps will be [after I win]. Maybe it’ll be against top five fighters, which I was once upon a time.
“It’s just a cycle and winning Saturday night is going to put me right back in the mix.”
