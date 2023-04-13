Pedro Munhoz: “I’m The Guy Who Pushes The Pace”

“It was unfortunate,” Munhoz told UFC.com. “It was a really fun fight. Sean is a very strategic and good fighter, and I was able to capitalize in every single moment in the fight. And everyone saw the eye poke, it was very bad and aggravated [my eye] so I couldn’t see a thing.”

So, it was on to the next for the 36-year-old American Top Team fighter. With the eye fully recovered, Munhoz jumped right into finding a new fight and the goal of putting a new string of wins together.

That opportunity materialized in the form of a highly anticipated bout with Chris Gutierrez at UFC Kansas City. Just the type of fight Munhoz loves.

“I’m excited to fight the high-caliber fighters out there and he’s definitely one of them,” Munhoz said. “I’m excited to fight Chris; he’s an up-and-coming fighter. He’s very smart and strategic, he’s good at what he’s doing and is well-rounded.”

Gutierrez is on the rise, entering UFC Kansas City on an eight-fight unbeaten streak. His last two victories have been by emphatic knockout, including a beautiful flying knee KO of Frankie Edgar at Madison Square Garden last year.