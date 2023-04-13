 Skip to main content
Pedro Munhoz of Brazil stands in his corner before facing Jose Aldo of Brazil in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 265 event at Toyota Center on August 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Pedro Munhoz: “I’m The Guy Who Pushes The Pace”

Veteran Eyes Bout With Chris Gutierrez In Kansas City To Regain Momentum
By Gavin Porter, on Twitter: @PorterUFCnews • Apr. 13, 2023

Pedro Munhoz is no stranger to the unpredictability of the fight game.

That’s why the longtime bantamweight contender wasn’t too disappointed with the situation he found himself in after his no contest bout with Sean O’Malley last summer. Munhoz suffered a scratch on his eye from an accidental eye poke and jumped right into recovery and focusing on getting healthy.

Full KC Fight Card Preview

Shaking off a tough result in such a big moment might seem like a difficult thing to do, but after nearly a decade of UFC fights, Munhoz won’t stew over one fight.

Pedro Munhoz vs Chris Gutierrez Preview | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen
Pedro Munhoz vs Chris Gutierrez Preview | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen
/

“It was unfortunate,” Munhoz told UFC.com. “It was a really fun fight. Sean is a very strategic and good fighter, and I was able to capitalize in every single moment in the fight. And everyone saw the eye poke, it was very bad and aggravated [my eye] so I couldn’t see a thing.”

So, it was on to the next for the 36-year-old American Top Team fighter. With the eye fully recovered, Munhoz jumped right into finding a new fight and the goal of putting a new string of wins together.

That opportunity materialized in the form of a highly anticipated bout with Chris Gutierrez at UFC Kansas City. Just the type of fight Munhoz loves.

“I’m excited to fight the high-caliber fighters out there and he’s definitely one of them,” Munhoz said. “I’m excited to fight Chris; he’s an up-and-coming fighter. He’s very smart and strategic, he’s good at what he’s doing and is well-rounded.”

"The Special One" Bruna Brasil Arrives

Gutierrez is on the rise, entering UFC Kansas City on an eight-fight unbeaten streak. His last two victories have been by emphatic knockout, including a beautiful flying knee KO of Frankie Edgar at Madison Square Garden last year.

Pedro Munhoz of Brazil reacts after an unintentional eye poke from Sean O'Malley in their bantamweight bout during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight was ruled a no contest. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Pedro Munhoz of Brazil reacts after an unintentional eye poke from Sean O'Malley in their bantamweight bout during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight was ruled a no contest. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Those performances by “El Guapo” earned the respect of Munhoz, and he’s expecting one heck of a battle when the two tangle at the T-Mobile Center this weekend.

“It’s an exciting match. I think I’m an exciting match for everyone. I’m the guy who always pushes the pace and is the aggressor, the one that tries to finish. So, it makes a lot of fights very exciting,” Munhoz said. “I’m a pressure fighter; I’m not afraid to fight and I go for finishes.”

Leaving Kansas City with a win is crucial for Munhoz, who has only earned one victory in his last six bouts. If you take that information without looking at who he’s fought or without watching those fights, you might think that Munhoz is on an epic slide.

MORE UFC KANSAS CITY: Fighters On The Rise | Backwards Is Not An Option For Chris Gutierrez | How TJ Brown Stays Hungry

But, at second glance, all four of his defeats have come in close fights against former or current UFC champions. Two of those losses won Fight of the Night bonuses, and when you add in the no contest against O’Malley, it’s abundantly clear that Munhoz still has the goods to compete with the best at bantamweight.

Pedro Munhoz of Brazil reacts after his victory over Jimmie Rivera in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Pedro Munhoz of Brazil reacts after his victory over Jimmie Rivera in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The division is booming thanks to the return of former champ Henry Cejudo, who is returning to the Octagon to face champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. His return sets the spotlight on the 135-pound division and creates an opportunity for Munhoz to recapture his spot at the top.

All he has to do is show up, put the pressure on Gutierrez and break him.

Edson Barboza's Energy

Simple enough, right?

“It’s a big fight and it’s going to add a lot to my experience,” Munhoz said. “We will see what the next steps will be [after I win]. Maybe it’ll be against top five fighters, which I was once upon a time.

“It’s just a cycle and winning Saturday night is going to put me right back in the mix.”

Order UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen, live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT. 

:
"This company has been on fire for the last seven years and now that we will be adding WWE to the portfolio, I am excited to take this to another level. Vince is a savage in the wrestling space, Ari is a beast at what he does, and then add what we at UFC bring to the table and there is no limit to what this company can accomplish in the next few years." - Dana White

Endeavor Announces UFC and WWE To Form A $21+ Billion…

More
Double Champ Amanda Nunes Look To Settle The Score Against Former Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña At UFC 289 In Vancouver 
Announcements

Nunes vs Peña 3 To Headline UFC 289 For The…

Double Champ Amanda Nunes Look To Settle The Score Against Former Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña At UFC 289 In Vancouver 

More
A general view of the Octagon prior to the Road to UFC event at Etihad Arena on October 23, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Road To UFC Season 2 Participants Announced

Opening Round Takes Place At The UFC Performance Institute Shanghai On May 27 & 28 

More
: