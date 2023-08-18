Pedro Munhoz: ‘This Is My Last Run For The Title’

Fight Coverage
UFC bantamweight Pedro Munhoz makes his 20th walk to the Octagon this Saturday when he takes on Marlon Vera at UFC 292: Sterling vs O’Malley in Boston.
Making his debut in 2014, Munhoz has challenged a handful of former and current champions throughout his nine-year career, including Jose Aldo, Dominick Cruz, Frankie Edgar, Cody Garbrandt and current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.
“I think about it all the time and I feel grateful to be a part of this organization,” Munhoz said. “It’s been my dream [to fight in the UFC] since I watched UFC 1. Royce Gracie is the reason I started doing jiu-jitsu, and now, 20 years later, I’m here with fight number 20. I don’t like to say that I’m proud of myself, but it gives me a lot of pride.”
How To Watch UFC 292 In Your Country
Throughout his UFC journey, Munhoz has consistently been one of the bantamweight division’s top contenders, moving back-and-forth along the Top 15 rankings. Munhoz got the closest to fighting for a UFC title in 2019 when he entered the Octagon against then-No. 3 ranked contender Sterling.
Sterling won the bout via decision, which started a series of unfortunate results for Munhoz that took him from title contention to contemplating whether or not he had the ability to compete with the elite 135-pounders in the UFC.
“I was coming off two losses against Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz,” Munhoz said. “I reached a certain point where I was questioning myself and if I was capable of doing this. I was thinking of a plan B, retirement, things like that.”
Order UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley
In April, Munhoz challenged Chris Gutierrez, a rising star whose career was on a completely opposite trajectory. Munhoz, albeit fighting former champion after former champion, had only one victory in his last six fights. Gutierrez hadn’t lost in his last eight, and was coming off a highlight reel knockout victory against Edgar.
With retirement on his mind, Munhoz knew he needed to get his hand raised if he wanted to turn a corner and start climbing back toward the top of the division. With all the pressure building on his shoulders, Munhoz delivered an exceptional performance, winning the bout by unanimous decision.
As motivating as it was for Munhoz to get his hand raised, it was his performance against a young, up-and-coming prospect that built his confidence to make one last run toward the UFC bantamweight title.
MORE UFC 292: Top Finishes From UFC 292 Fighters | Chris Weidman Interview | Fantasy Stats | Aljo Career Highlights | O'Malley Career Highlights | Chito Vera Interview | UFC 292 Embedded
“My last fight, to see that much improvement, fighting a guy way younger than I am, an up and coming fighter, I was the underdog, and to see my performance that night and feel that environment and how humble I was with the process, training, determination, it’s given me extra gas to fight for a couple years and finish strong,” Munhoz said.
“I don’t have much time left. I’m 37 next month. I’ve been doing this professionally since 2008 and even though I love to fight, in order for us to start something new in our life we have to end our chapter in a good way. We finish good, we start something good. I’m at a point where I have a goal, and this is my last run for the title.”
The next step in that journey includes being thrown right back into the fire against the No. 6 ranked Vera, who believes he’s on the verge of title contention if both he and O’Malley win at UFC 292. Like Munhoz, Vera began his UFC career in 2014 and has since made over 20 walks to the Octagon.
RELATED: Big Month For Bantamweight
Having fought very similar opponents, Munhoz had Vera on his radar for many years and is excited at the opportunity to finally share the Octagon with him. The timing for this matchup couldn’t be better for “The Young Punisher,” as a win against someone with a high ranking and star power will move Munhoz right up the short list of contenders a fight or two away from challenging for a belt.
Munhoz also sees a lot of similarities in how he and Vera fight stylistically, crediting both of their durability, jiu-jitsu accolades and striking. However, Munhoz believes he’s a step ahead of Vera in each of those categories.
“Pressure and keep him backing up,” Munhoz noted as his keys to victory. “Hit him, make him pay, be aware of counter attacks, which he’s good at. He can be a danger at any time in a fight. I’m aware of that.
“He’s a slow starter; I start a little faster than he does. I’m aware of that, too. He works really well when you make a mistake; he can capitalize on that and make you pay. Or you think you’re winning or at an advantage, then he pulls something out. We’re aware of that, we train over and over, watch his tapes. My coaches are doing an excellent job getting me ready for this fight.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley, live from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
:
:
Fight Coverage
Public Events Schedule | UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley
Countdown