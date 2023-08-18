Pedro Munhoz: ‘This Is My Last Run For The Title’

Making his debut in 2014, Munhoz has challenged a handful of former and current champions throughout his nine-year career, including Jose Aldo, Dominick Cruz, Frankie Edgar, Cody Garbrandt and current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

“I think about it all the time and I feel grateful to be a part of this organization,” Munhoz said. “It’s been my dream [to fight in the UFC] since I watched UFC 1. Royce Gracie is the reason I started doing jiu-jitsu, and now, 20 years later, I’m here with fight number 20. I don’t like to say that I’m proud of myself, but it gives me a lot of pride.”

Throughout his UFC journey, Munhoz has consistently been one of the bantamweight division’s top contenders, moving back-and-forth along the Top 15 rankings. Munhoz got the closest to fighting for a UFC title in 2019 when he entered the Octagon against then-No. 3 ranked contender Sterling.