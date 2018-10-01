Pedro: "Beating a Legend is How A Legend is Made"

While veterans can struggle with inconsistency, embark on a winning streak or take several losses in a row without losing much ground in the divisional chase or opinions about their overall capabilities changing, the result of every fight for an emerging talent can provoke big shifts in the court of public opinion.

One day, you’re destined for greatness. One loss later, you were never that good to begin with and probably won’t amount to much of anything.

Tyson Pedro has dealt with this harsh reality throughout his UFC tenure. When he came out of the gate with a pair of first-round stoppage wins over Khalil Rountree Jr. and Paul Craig, he was pegged as one to watch in the light heavyweight division. After suffering the first loss of his career at the hands of Ilir Latifi, he was labeled as overrated and nowhere near ready to hang with fighters in the Top 10.

The pre- and post-script from his most recent appearance in the cage this past June encapsulated both, as discussions ahead of his bout with Ovince Saint Preux centered on how a victory would vault the now 27-year-old Australian into thick of the chase in the 205-pound weight class and establish him as the top emerging threat in the division.

Following a quick start where he had Saint Preux on shaky legs, the veteran steadied himself and rallied back, forcing Pedro to tap to an armbar just past the midway point of the opening round.

Landing on the wrong side of the results brought more critiques and criticisms of Pedro and his potential, prompting the gregarious Sydney resident to take to social media and address his detractors, first with a tongue-in-cheek message letting them know he’d jotted down their suggestions for what he could have done better in order to win the fight followed by a more introspective reflection on where he stands in the light heavyweight division.