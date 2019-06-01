Pearson Always Showed Up To Fight

That was the beauty of Pearson’s 26-fight run in the UFC, which began with his win of The Ultimate Fighter against Andre Winner in 2009 and ended in March with a loss to Desmond Green. Win, lose or draw, he showed up to fight. Sometimes it worked out in his favor, other times it didn’t. But he always came out swinging with a love for the game that was evident.

Along the way, he joined Michael Bisping and Dan Hardy as one of the leading ambassadors for British MMA, opening the door for the fighters that came after him, and while he reached a high level of notoriety for his fighting exploits, he never acted bigger than those who cheered for him. The reason for that was simple; Pearson loved fighting as much as the fans did.

“I’m a crazy fan myself,” he told me in 2011. “I get excited before each UFC fight comes on and I still watch all of them. I watch so many fights that I pick up other guys’ stuff because I’m a fan and I try things out. I think that’s why I’m improving so much, because I still am a fan of the sport. I love going to the UFC events, I love cornering my teammates, and I just love it.”