Payton Talbott | Welcome To The UFC

“[Aguirre] seems like a chill guy,” Talbott said. “I think we’re a lot alike in some ways. I think he’s just a little bit more of a boring version of me. He has a very accurate expectation of me in this fight, which is really refreshing to see. I’ve had a lot of opponents that are like, ‘Ah, he’s nothing special. When he feels the hands, it’s gonna change the fight.’ Nick, to me, seems like he knows what he’s getting himself into. He said that he’s prepared for 15 minutes of hell, and I always am, so I’m going to try and drag him into super deep water and swim faster than him.”

“I’m not as one dimensional as he is. I can wrestle, even though I don’t like to. My Swiss Army knife has more tools than his does. I’m going to be a lot more adaptable to where the fight goes. Although I don’t want to be in some places, I do feel confident in controlling the pace and putting it where I want it to be.”

Talbott enters a UFC bantamweight division that saw a new champion crowned the same month he signed his contract with the promotion. While the 135-pound division is highly regarded as one of the most stacked divisions in the UFC, Talbott believes he’ll make his presence known sooner than later.

“I hope the rest of the bantamweight division is saying that they’re scared,” Talbott said. “Or just that people are excited to fight me and test themselves, just like I do. If they don’t notice me after Saturday, it’s just a matter of time.”