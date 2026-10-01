Payton Talbott Understands Himself Better Now

“I feel like I’m fortunate enough to spread my activity through a bunch of different things,” Talbott said. “I worked on music, traveled a little bit, worked on some close with Tenōre, and did all kinds of things, so I definitely wasn’t bored. I was busy,” Talbott said. “(Having diverse interests and things to focus on) made it a bit easier, but I do think it was good for me in a way because I realized it was okay to slow down… I’ve been talking a lot this week about how it’s better to be present and do fewer things better than doing a bunch of different things and spreading yourself thin.

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“I do feel like it forced me to do that, and maybe it happened for a reason because man, there were two really slow-paced video games that I played all the way through, and three years ago, I never would have finished them because I would have been like, ‘This isn’t stimulating enough,” Talbott continued, chuckling. “But I just sat, I was patient, and I played them through and enjoyed them.”

Talbott, who faces Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event at UFC 332, finished The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom to “damn-near 100-percent completion,” which helped the 28-year-old rising star recognize that slowing down and focusing on fewer things had its positives. Several months earlier, his fight with Cejudo gave him a clearer picture of where he stands as a fighter.