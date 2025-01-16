Payton Talbott: 'Nobody’s Expectations Are Higher Than Mine'

When it comes to mixed martial arts, it doesn’t take a whole lot to come off as “different.” Sure, fighters are already two steps to the side of “normal” — you have to be in order to get punched for a living — but Talbott is moving to his own beat in a variety of his ways. In the Octagon, he is eerily calm, as well as shockingly devastating. All but one of his fights have ended inside the distance, which is particularly eye-opening, considering he is a bantamweight.

Order UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarkukyan 2 | How To Watch UFC 311 In Your Country

But, like Israel Adesanya and Sean O’Malley before him, he is also seen as “different.” Depending on how you feel about painted nails, septum piercings, geometric tattoos and the occasional unorthodox fitness class, Talbott is captivating or confounding fight fans. He stands out so much that skateboarding legend Tony Hawk brought him out to skate at his warehouse and reclusive singer & songwriter Frank Ocean linked up with him when they were in the same city. At the end of the day, though, he has captivated audiences.

None of that matters if Talbott couldn’t fight, but three finishes in his first three trips to the Octagon are enough to put that question to bed.