Payton Talbott Keeps Taking Chances

And then he faltered. More correctly, he ran into a talented Brazilian veteran in Raoni Barcelos, who bounced the Dana White’s Contender Series grad from the ranks of the unbeaten at UFC 311. That setback prompted some to recalibrate their projections for Talbott, who went into the bout eagerly anticipating a challenging night at the office, and they did so again after the Reno Academy of Combat representative got things moving in the right direction again with a unanimous decision victory over fellow prospect Felipe Lima at UFC 317 in June.

Now, he’s set to make his third appearance of the year, squaring off with Henry Cejudo this weekend at UFC 323 in the former two-weight world champion’s combat sports swan song, with a chance to close out the year further up the rankings than most likely anticipated in January when he was an undefeated star on the rise.

“I just think that it taught me that it’s always good to take chances,” Talbott said, reflecting on the ebb and flow of things so far in 2025 and the opportunity to still wrap up the year with a number next to his name. “Nobody ever does anything great by playing it safe; I’ve always had that mindset.

“I’d still take the Barcelos fight to this day because I’m not really here to make safe choices. I think taking chances, betting on yourself, and doubling down on yourself is what pays off in the end.”