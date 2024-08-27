Payton Talbott | Dana White’s Contender Series Grad Showcase

Coming into his Dana White’s Contender Series bout undefeated with five straight knockouts, Payton Talbott was one of the show’s most highly anticipated contestants heading into his Season 7, Week 1 clash with Reyes Cortez Jr., who was 6-2 with five knockouts heading into the fight.

While the Nevada native couldn’t extend his streak of finishes, Talbott put on one of the most impressive striking clinics in the show's history. Talbott landed 145 significant strikes over 15 minutes, setting a record for the most significant strikes landed in a bantamweight bout on Dana White’s Contender Series. That night, Talbott earned a unanimous decision victory, a UFC contract and very high praise from White after the show.

“This kid is an absolute predator,” White said. “He keeps moving forward, he seems unfazed by everything that happens, he plays the mental game; he keeps talking to his opponent… He’s only 24 years old. If this kid can keep his head together, I can’t wait to see him at 27.”

Just over a year into his UFC career, the now 25-year-old has already proven that Dana White made the correct choice in signing him. In the span of seven months, Talbott won three UFC fights, all by finish, and collected two Performance of the Night bonuses.