Paulo Costa Sees 'Only Good Things Coming'

But not this time.

Wednesday afternoon, Costa announced at his media availability that he would not be able to make the middleweight limit ahead of his main event showdown with Marvin Vettori this weekend in Las Vegas. He hoped the contest could be changed to a catchweight affair, deferring to his opponent to set the new threshold, and made the case for the bout being even more exciting if neither he nor Vettori are required to weigh 185 pounds for an hour or so on Friday morning.

“It was a mix of things,” Costa said on Wednesday afternoon when asked the cause for his elevated weight less than 48 hours before he is scheduled to step on the scale. “It was the travel, the lack of sleep; everything together in getting here.

“I think it’s going to be a better fight just having two guys at this weight,” he quickly added, shifting in salesman mode. “I think it’s going to be more powerful, more exciting.”

On Thursday night, the combatants agreed to a 205-pound bout, keeping the main event intact and giving Costa the opportunity to compete for the first time in over a year.

The last time Costa made the walk to the Octagon was last September at UFC 253, when he challenged Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title.