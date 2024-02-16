PAULO COSTA IS FINALLY SET TO RETURN

Fight Coverage
Paulo Costa fought three times in his first year on the UFC roster, registering a trio of stoppage victories before competing once per annum over the next five years.
Last year, despite a pondered matchup with Robert Whittaker in Perth, a teased pairing with Ikram Aliskerov in Utah, and a spot on the October pay-per-view show in Abu Dhabi, the popular Brazilian middleweight didn’t make a single appearance inside the Octagon.
Saturday night, the 32-year-old is slated to return, paired off with Whittaker for a third time and positioned as the co-main event on this weekend’s UFC 298 pay-per-view main card.
“Finally! Finally, I’m going to show up, right?” Costa said on Wednesday, smiling and laughing. “Three days out; we’re almost there.
“Hold on just a little bit more.”
The infrequency with which Costa competes has not cost him much ground, if any, in the middleweight division, where he currently sits at No. 6 in the rankings, having snapped a two-fight skid with a unanimous decision win over former champ Luke Rockhold the last time he competed at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City.
Part of his absence has been due to balking at fight offers and opting to bide his time on the sidelines, waiting for something more pleasing to him. Part of this has been bad timing, as illnesses and injuries have scuttled more than a few matchups over the years, including his first scheduled pairing with Whittaker in 2021 and his appearance last fall at UFC 294.
Despite not competing, Costa made it clear that he hasn’t been relaxing and resting on his laurels during his latest extended hiatus.
“It’s very hard,” he said of being out of action. “Sometimes you pass through bad moments, tough moments in your life — everybody, not just me — but what you can do? You just need to keep moving forward. When things go out of your control, what you can do is try to get back the control of that situation.
“I just tried to keep myself healthy. I didn’t get (overweight), kept focus on my diet, and a good mentality; good perspective for the future. I just kept grinding, improved as much as I could. I did a couple surgeries on my elbow — it’s good now — but I asked God, ‘Why?’ After all this, I think all these bad moments made me grow a lot.
“I have been telling this to the people: I didn’t fight these two times, but the improvement has been done,” he added. “I’m stronger, faster, more dangerous than before, so I’m excited to show you all my achievements, my improvements.
“A completely different version of Paulo Costa I will show for you guys.”
Whether that is the case or not remains to be seen, but looking through the training photos on his Instagram and speaking with him on Wednesday, it’s clear that “Borrachina” has been putting in work with a quality collection of talents, all guided by Captain Eric Albarracin.
“I have been through two training camps for wrestlers, for grapplers — first one Ikram, and then (Khamzat) Chimaev,” began Costa, who carries a 14-2 record into Saturday’s highly anticipated clash with Whittaker. “I did the whole training camp to be an anti-wrestler, to defend takedowns, keep the fight standing up and finish the fights with striking.
“My wrestling skill is another level right now. Coach Eric — Captain Eric Albarracin — he deserves a lot of credit for that. He brought out wrestlers from the Caucasus to really help me, and my wrestling really improved.
“The distance and timing is much better right now, so you all know Paulo like a puncher, brawler, and now I have different skills like a spinning back kick,” he added, smiling. “I’m faster. I can fake more. I can make a distraction to knock guys out easier now.”
The excitement and joy to be on the cusp of competing again was evident on his face, and was ratcheted up when the conversation shifted to his opponent and the opportunity before him this weekend in Anaheim.
After twice being penciled in to face Whittaker before, Costa will finally make the walk to share the Octagon with “The Reaper” on Saturday night, aiming to prevent the Australian from getting back into the win column while catapulting himself into the thick of the title chase in the process.
“This is a perfect matchup because he’s a former champ, he’s popular — me, as well — and after beating him, the only way is straight for the title shot,” said the Brazilian, who came up short in his attempt to wrest the title away from Israel Adesanya at UFC 253, which was the first loss of his career. “There is no other way than going straight for the title shot.
“I will be the most popular guy that people will want to see fight for the belt next.”
While there are plenty of suitors lining up in hopes of securing a date with new champ Dricus Du Plessis whenever the South African is ready to return to action and defend his title for the first time, a win over Whittaker at UFC 298 would certainly help bolster Costa’s standing within the division, given that 18 months have passed since his last appearance.
Although he joked out at the outset about him finally showing up, leaning into his reputation for being mercurial and hard to pin down for a fight, it’s clear in speaking with Costa that this moment, this return to action, means a great deal to him.
“The feeling is happiness, gratitude — I’m just happy, bro,” he said sincerely. “I don’t feel like this is a hard week; it’s a nice week.”
And after all this time away, all the work he’s said he’s done, what can people expect when he finally makes the walk to the Octagon again this weekend?
“You’re gonna see a better version of Paulo Costa — dangerous,” he said. “The people who liked me before will like me much more.
“I will bring an exciting fight on Saturday and the people will ask for (me to fight for the title).”
