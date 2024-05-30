Paulo Costa: 'The Eraser" Is Getting Better And Better

Costa takes on former champion Sean Strickland in a five-round middleweight co-main event at UFC 302 on Saturday night in Newark, New Jersey. It's a huge fight for the 185-pound division, as two of the biggest personalities in the division go head-to-head in a bout that could potentially push the winner into a championship bout later this year.

And while Strickland's spiky personality might not be to everyone's taste, Costa said he could relate to his opponent on one level in particular.

"He's a little bit crazy sometimes, for how he acts," he said during his media day appearance this week.

"But I think he's a good guy. He's a patriot, he wants the best for his country and for his people, and me, as well. So I think we're on the same side! Yes, he talks a lot, but that's good for promotion.

"I think we're going to deliver a great, huge fight and huge entertainment for everyone, me and Sean on Saturday. So I'm very excited."