Paulo Costa Is Clicking In All Areas

“I am back, and I am back with fire in the eyes, as a tiger, as a bull, a savage bull; I just want to show I am back here,” Costa told UFC.com.

Last time around, the 31-year-old took on Marvin Vettori in the main event of the evening, but just a few days before the two were set to step on the scales Costa announced that he would not be able to make the middleweight limit of 185 pounds. Costa and Vettori agreed to have the bout at 205 pounds.

This time around, Costa is feeling confident that he’ll have no problem making weight on Friday morning.

“I always say that I’m feeling good, but now I feel better than ever. My weight is so low, and the weight is numbers and numbers don’t lie. I’m feeling great, with energy, not tired, not lazy. It’s a good moment to start the week. Saturday will be a nice show.”