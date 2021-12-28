Paul Tellgren Applies Lessons From The Mat And From Life

Tellgren’s impossible dream was to go back to school and try to land back on another Olympic team. The names had likely changed, the environment may be different, but how great it would be if that was possible.

Tellgren reached out to Northern Michigan’s head coach, and after an impossibly long appeals process due to his abrupt exit from the school, initially, Tellgren was back.

“The fighting spirit, like the warrior mentality, never really goes away, especially at an elite level, and I just held onto it,” Tellgren said.

Back in school, back in training Tellgren was back in full swing of things….Almost.

The years of breaking down his body and inactivity had caught up with him. With a broken ankle and a broken wrist in two places, Tellgren was beginning to realize that his body and his spirit may no longer be aligned.

“I was trying to make my comeback and the Olympic Trials were coming back and there’s nothing you can do for a broken wrist,” Tellgren said. “I wrestled out of shape with a broken wrist until I could get myself ready to try to compete again and it just wasn’t happening. I just wasn’t in wrestling shape. My wrists were busted, my body was all beat up. In a combat sport you just can’t take seven years off and expect to just come back; it’s not going to happen.”

Get The Best In Combat Sports On UFC Fight Pass

The position Tellgren found himself in would have been the most miserable, lonely place imaginable ten years earlier. Olympic gold was officially completely out of reach and would never be attainable again. After the last seven years he had, though, the fact that he was in a position to give it one more go at all was more powerful than the sad reality of a lost dream.

Tellgren may not be an Olympic wrestler, but he’s graduated from Northern Michigan and is back in Minnesota, coaching at a National wrestling camp. Even though his dream didn’t come to fruition, Tellgren isn’t “without a purpose.” It’s no longer about getting himself ready for the Olympics, as Tellgren would like to one day have a bigger coaching role.

Whether in Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado Springs or elsewhere, having a hand in creating the next crop of wrestlers to represent the United States will be more than enough. While the Olympic team and sports, in general, have taken a much more cautious approach at handling head trauma, maybe Tellgren can save the next wrestler pushing himself in the same way that he did years ago.

For the best wrestling, BJJ, Muay Thai, boxing and MMA sign up TODAY for UFC FIGHT PASS!