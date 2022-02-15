Paul Hughes Ready To 'Steamroll' In Cage Warriors 134

Hughes doesn’t view their first fight as a loss at all. He explains that nobody in their right mind could call it a loss. Nobody has treated it as a loss and, as far as he’s concerned, he’s still undefeated.

What does that mean for Vucenic? If Hughes wins this one, there will be no trilogy.

“Once I put him to sleep, I’m going all the way to the UFC,” Hughes said. “That’s where I belong and where I’ve always strived to be. In my eyes, I already won the world title and this is going to be my defense. After that, I’ve taken out all the best in Europe. I’ll be 10-0 in my eyes, and I’ll have nothing left to prove.”

Deep into camp at this point, Hughes is training as hard as he’s ever trained before. With everything he feels he proved to himself and the fans in the first fight and the following fight with Charriere, Hughes feels his best is better than anything Vucenic can bring.