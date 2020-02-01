Paul Felder Keeps It Old School

“That's exactly what it feels like,” he said. “I feel like I made some choices in the last three years that are finally stacking up and putting me in the position to make a lot more money and make big fights happen and be in main events and fighting top contenders and that's where I want to be. I won't be fighting just for the money. Obviously, I want the money, I'm a prizefighter. But the only reason I'm fighting is to become one of the best in the world. And being away and going through all the sacrifice, it makes it so much sweeter when I get my hand raised. The sacrifice is over, I get to be around my team and you could see it in our last fight with Edson. My coach Daniel (Wanderley) was in tears. Duke (Roufus) is in tears, and it's because we know the amount of work that we put into this. And we're prepared for anything when it happens. We're not idiots, we know how this sport works. Any of these can be losses, so we enjoy it, and the last one was sweet, even though it was close. It was great to get that revenge against somebody that had given me my first loss and here we are, sitting almost at the top of the mountain. It's crazy.”

A win against Hooker, and that leaves only Donald Cerrone, Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson and champion Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of him. That’s quite exclusive company to be in. Not that it matters to Marian Felder. She’s ready to see her son walk off into the sunset. And if he won’t, just win, Paul.

“My mom won't watch any of my losses,” Felder laughs. “The losses I've been involved in have still been exciting fights, but she'll only watch the ones I win. And some of the wins I've had I've gotten beaten up worse than in some of my losses, but she doesn't care. She'll only watch the ones I've won.”

