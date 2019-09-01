Paul Felder Is Still Chasing The Rush

Ten years later, Felder is still here and still chasing that rush.

But it’s different now, as you would expect it might be. Today, Felder is a father to four-year-old Aisling, he’s earned rave reviews for his commentating work for the UFC, and there is still acting to fall back on. There’s a lot more to lose than there was when he was just out of college. He knows it, so the only reason he still puts on the four-ounce gloves is a simple one.

“I don’t want to fight just to fight,” Felder said. “I’m not doing these weight cuts, this nonsense of being away from my daughter, being away from home, away from my mom, my brothers, my friends because I need to collect a paycheck; I’m doing this because I want to win that belt. I want to at least say I fought the belt. I want to be the best. I’m not doing it for money anymore. I can be a commentator, I can try to go back into acting, I can start other businesses, I’ve got a degree, I’ve got a lot of things that I can be doing other than getting punched in the face. I’m only doing it because I still feel like I’ve got a lot more to prove. And beating somebody who took my zero is definitely a step in that direction.”

This Saturday, in the UFC 242 co-main event in Abu Dhabi, Felder gets to meet that somebody a second time when he faces Edson Barboza. In 2015, the Brazilian wrecking machine met “The Irish Dragon” in Chicago and handed Felder his first pro defeat. It was probably a fight the Philadelphian should have turned down, as he was just 10-0 with two UFC bouts, taking on someone with nearly five years in the promotion at the time. He was even encouraged to pass by his manager at the time, but Felder’s own stubbornness and belief in himself, as well as a bit of a nudge from a buddy known for his willingness to accept any challenge made the fight a reality.

“I was who I was, and I was good buddies with Cowboy at the time, and we lived by the saying that fighters fight,” recalled Felder. “They offered it (the Barboza bout) to me and I think Cowboy actually put my name into the hat when Barboza’s opponent (Myles Jury) got hurt. And I got thrown in there. I was literally at the bar, drinking a beer, still sort of recovering from my knee surgery and I was like, ‘Sure, let’s do it.’”