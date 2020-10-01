Paul Felder Found His Fire

And it does.

But then again, that same person may be even more special because he is voluntarily training for a triathlon at the same time.

Meet Paul Felder - lightweight contender, UFC broadcast analyst, girl dad, all-around good guy, but someone who has built himself a mansion on the road less traveled.

“When I knew I was getting towards the end of this MMA career, and we're not there yet - I'm obviously fighting this weekend and I still feel like I've got some more fights in me - there's got to be some exit plan and some kind of fitness thing that I'm gonna be into where I don't want to be getting hit in the head for the rest of my life,” said Felder when asked about his new interest in triathlons. “And I needed something that's gonna keep me motivated and keep me training and watching these guys and looking up Ironman training and stuff like that, I said, okay.”

